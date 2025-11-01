Lil Durk Secures $12 Million Lawsuit Victory Amid Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk has been having a hard time in prison for the past year, and his murder-for-hire trial is set to begin early next year. While he still has a lot of support behind him from loved ones and fans, recent updates ranged from promising to upsetting. However, according to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, the Chicago rapper recently got some good legal news.

Per United States District Court records, the court dismissed a lawsuit against him from Exceed Talent Capital. The 2023 suit sought $12.5 million and also targeted the Only The Family (OTF) label and Smurk's former manager Andrew Bonsu.

Exceed claimed that India Royale's boo and his team falsely promised them perpetual rights to the track "Bedtime" in exchange for $600K. After paying $450K, they allegedly learned that Durk's exclusive deal with Sony's Alamo Records nullified this agreement. Alamo Records sent Exceed a cease-and-desist letter in May of 2023 and clarified that he and his team do not have the authority to give folks rights to records.

Then, they demanded a refund and filed the lawsuit when they didn't receive a response. Exceed made allegations of "manifest fraud" and claimed reputational damage and financial losses as effects of the deal's failure.

Lil Durk Record Label

Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Now, though, Lil Durk has one less issue to handle. The court reportedly dismissed all claims against him and his affiliated companies with prejudice. In other words, Exceed can't file the same claims against The Voice and his OTF label again, no party will get their legal fees back, and he waived the right to appeal this decision.

However, Exceed's lawsuit is still active. It's just only targeting Andrew Bonsu and TTPMG, LLC, who allegedly handled this deal's negotiations. "Nothing in this Stipulation shall, or shall be construed to, release, waive, diminish, impair or otherwise affect any claims and rights that any party may possess against those non-appearing defendants," court documents reportedly read.

Meanwhile, updates on Lil Durk's murder-for-hire case continue to pour in. He stands accused of ordering a hit on Quando Rondo and leading to the death of his cousin, Lul Pab.