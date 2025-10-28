Luigi Mangione Reveals He's Been Listening To Lil Durk In Jail

BY Cole Blake 51 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Durk performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Lil Durk is also currently residing behind bars as he continues to await trial in his alleged murder-for-hire case.

Luigi Mangione says that he's been getting hip to Lil Durk at the recommendation of his fellow inmates as he awaits trial for the alleged killing of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson. He revealed what music he's been getting into in a letter penned from behind bars that has been going viral on social media.

He writes: "Last week, I downloaded a bunch of Taylor Swift and Charli XCX onto my tablet. I've never really listened to either of them, but some phony list of my favorite music circulated on social media, [REDACTED]. Rather than being a buzzkill and set the record straight, I figured I'd see what all the hype was about. So I'm walking laps on the top tier of my unit listening to 'Cardigan' by Taylor Swift when one of the other inmates, 'King,' calls me over to see what I'm listening to. He scolds me for a while, then replaces all my music. Now I listen to 'Lil Durk.'"

Fans on social media have been having plenty of laughs in response to the revelation. "i woulda thought he been listened to Lil Durk the way he was drilling sh*t," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another joked: "n***a was sliding to bad blood and shake it off i respect it."

Read More: Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty With Dozens Of Female Supporters Present For His Arraignment

Lil Durk Jail

Lil Durk is also in the process of awaiting trial behind bars. Police have accused him of allegedly orchestrating the attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. The attack resulted in the death of Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pabb" Robinson. Durk has denied any involvement, and his trial will kick off in January.

As for Mangione, he is facing a second-degree murder charge as well as several weapons charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is also awaiting trial. In September, he appeared at a hearing in which Judge Gregory Carro threw out the state terrorism charges against him. Carro described the state's case on those charges as "legally insufficient," according to CBS News.

Read More: 50 Cent Plans To Make Documentary On CEO Killer Luigi Mangione

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire Music Feds Fail To Find Anything Incriminating On Lil Durk's iCloud & Twitter 1166
Lil Durk In Concert - Atlanta, GA Music Lil Durk Affiliate THF Bayzoo Reportedly Murdered As Gruesome Footage Surfaces Online 6.8K
Lil Durk Accused Hits O'Block Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Accused Of Ordering Hits On O’Block Allies Who Failed To Avenge King Von 15.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.1K
Comments 0