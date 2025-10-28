Luigi Mangione Reveals He's Been Listening To Lil Durk In Jail

Luigi Mangione says that he's been getting hip to Lil Durk at the recommendation of his fellow inmates as he awaits trial for the alleged killing of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson. He revealed what music he's been getting into in a letter penned from behind bars that has been going viral on social media.

He writes: "Last week, I downloaded a bunch of Taylor Swift and Charli XCX onto my tablet. I've never really listened to either of them, but some phony list of my favorite music circulated on social media, [REDACTED]. Rather than being a buzzkill and set the record straight, I figured I'd see what all the hype was about. So I'm walking laps on the top tier of my unit listening to 'Cardigan' by Taylor Swift when one of the other inmates, 'King,' calls me over to see what I'm listening to. He scolds me for a while, then replaces all my music. Now I listen to 'Lil Durk.'"

Fans on social media have been having plenty of laughs in response to the revelation. "i woulda thought he been listened to Lil Durk the way he was drilling sh*t," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another joked: "n***a was sliding to bad blood and shake it off i respect it."

Lil Durk Jail

Lil Durk is also in the process of awaiting trial behind bars. Police have accused him of allegedly orchestrating the attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. The attack resulted in the death of Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pabb" Robinson. Durk has denied any involvement, and his trial will kick off in January.

As for Mangione, he is facing a second-degree murder charge as well as several weapons charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is also awaiting trial. In September, he appeared at a hearing in which Judge Gregory Carro threw out the state terrorism charges against him. Carro described the state's case on those charges as "legally insufficient," according to CBS News.