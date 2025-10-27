THF Bayzoo, a longtime affiliate of Lil Durk, was allegedly shot and killed in Chicago, over the weekend, according to a variety of accounts on social media. Additionally, a video that reportedly shows the attack has been circulating online. In it, two armed individuals approach a man in a parking lot and open fire.

When DJ Akademiks shared the news on Instagram, fans mourned Bayzoo's death in the comments section. "Otf and Oblock are practically extinct now. Rip," one user wrote. Another added: "Bayzoo and melly live was legendary rip to both." One more user wrote: "Just a reminder guys.. you’re not OTF or 4KT.. they don’t know yall. It’s more 2 life then just dic eating."

Lil Durk Jail

THF Bayzoo's death comes as Lil Durk remains behind bars while awaiting trial in his murder for hire case. Police arrested him in 2024 for allegedly orchestrating the attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pabb" Robinson, died during the incident. Durk has denied the allegations. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026.

THF Bayzoo weighed in on the case shortly after Durk's arrest. "Social media, fake fans, bloggers, etc know how to give unproven titles to ppl. Murda 4 hire is outrageous. Painting a picture for the officials to run wit to trick u our your position smh. For the record why would he have to pay his day [one] to hunt for the lost of another day [one]. Make it make sense," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time.

Earlier this month, authorities alleged that some of the rapper's fans had made threats of violence against a prosecutor and a judge ahead of trial. They did so in phone calls to a United States Magistrate Judge in the Central District of California, as well as Assistant United States Attorney Ian Yanniello. “If they get life… I’m gonna burn this motherf*cker down. Burn it to the ground… It’s not a game b*tch," one caller allegedly said, according to Complex. Another added: “Free Durk, or we gonna shoot that motherf*cker up.”