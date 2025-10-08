Lil Durk Fans Allegedly Threaten A Judge & Prosecutor As Murder-For-Hire Trial Looms

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Lil Durk performs at Amazon Music Live Concert Series on October 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Authorities charged Lil Durk in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme involving an attempted shooting of Quando Rondo.

The FBI is claiming that Lil Durk fans have made threats of violence against a prosecutor and a judge as the rapper remains behind bars while awaiting his murder-for-hire trial. They cited phone calls made to a Central District of California United States Magistrate Judge as well as Assistant United States Attorney Ian Yanniello.

“If they get life… I’m gonna burn this motherf*cker down. Burn it to the ground… It’s not a game b*tch," one caller allegedly said, according to Complex. Another added: “Free Durk, or we gonna shoot that motherf*cker up.”

Lil Durk Murder-For-Hire Trial
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago. White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The government's claim about the phone calls comes as prosecutors have filed a motion requesting an anonymous jury in the upcoming trial. “Defendants’ supporters have already attempted to intimidate individuals connected to this case,” they wrote in a motion.

In addition to referencing the alleged phone calls, prosecutors also claimed Durk was caught with an Apple Watch in August and tried to destroy it before authorities could seize it. "In late August 2025, BOP officials seized an Apple Watch with cellular capability from defendant," the motion reads. "Even more troubling is Banks’ conduct after he was caught. Rather than accept responsibility for this violation, defendant allegedly obstructed the investigation attempting to damage and/or destroy the communications device."

Lil Durk is being accused of allegedly ordering the shooting of his rival Quando Rondo, which instead resulted in the death of Rondo’s friend Lul Pab. He has denied the allegations. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026. On Monday, his lawyers slammed the prosecution in a motion labeling the indictment against him as "impermissibly vague." In turn, they demanded more specific details regarding the allegations. 

