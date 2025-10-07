Prosecutors are alleging that Lil Durk was caught with an Apple Watch in August and tried to destroy it before authorities could seize it. They laid out the claim in a motion requesting an anonymous jury for his upcoming trial. They argue the alleged incident raises concerns of the possibility of witness tampering.

"In late August 2025, BOP officials seized an Apple Watch with cellular capability from defendant," the motion reads. "Even more troubling is Banks’ conduct after he was caught. Rather than accept responsibility for this violation, defendant allegedly obstructed the investigation attempting to damage and/or destroy the communications device."

Lil Durk Charges

Authorities originally arrested Lil Durk, last year, charging him with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. They alleged that he ordered the shooting of his rival Quando Rondo, which instead resulted in the death of Rondo’s friend Lul Pab. Durk has denied the allegations.

In a filing on Monday, his lawyers labeled the indictment "impermissibly vague" and demanded more specific allegations. “This indictment is impermissibly vague,” Durk’s legal team wrote, according to Billboard. “It leaves the defense to guess as to the government’s theory of guilt, and it leaves the government free to change that theory as its cooperators’ stories morph over time to meet the demands of a conviction.”

They further asked: “What sum of money is alleged to have been offered as bounty? In cash, via a wire transfer or a written check? What were the ‘lucrative music opportunities’ that served as the alleged consideration for the T.B.’s murder? Was it a feature on one of Mr. Banks’ songs that the government claims was offered and/or furnished as consideration for the murder? If so, which song? The defense is entitled to know.”