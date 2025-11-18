Prosecutors Respond To Lil Durk's Request To Remove Judge Over Death Threats

BY Cole Blake 374 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during his "The 7220" tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Lil Durk has been charged with murder-for-hire and his trial is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026.

Prosecutors in Lil Durk's ongoing criminal case have addressed the allegedly threatening voicemails that apparent fans of the rapper left for Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue. According to new documents obtained by AllHipHop, the state argues that the remarks were not serious enough to warrant removing the judge or disqualifying the prosecution.

“The law is clear that ‘threats or other attempts to intimidate the judge’ do ‘not ordinarily require recusal,'” prosecutors wrote. “... Following defendants’ reasoning, any time a district or magistrate judge in a district is threatened, regardless of the circumstances of the threat, defendants would be allowed to disqualify all judges."

Additionally, the prosecution countered complaints from Durk's legal team about not having been informed of the voicemails beforehand. They suggested that they had no obligation to inform the defense because the threats targeted the judge, not any evidence specifically.

As for the voicemails in question, they were sent as Durk remains behind bars while awaiting his murder-for-hire trial. “If they get life… I’m gonna burn this motherf*cker down. Burn it to the ground… It’s not a game b*tch," one caller allegedly said, according to Complex. Another added: “Free Durk, or we gonna shoot that motherf*cker up.”

Read More: Lil Durk Secures $12 Million Lawsuit Victory Amid Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk Murder-For-Hire Case
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago. Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon. Durr-USA. TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, previously outlined why the defense felt the need to remove Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue from the case. “The integrity of criminal prosecutions depends on transparency and impartiality," Findling wrote. "Here, both were fatally compromised. Because these violations strike at the core of due process and the constitutional guarantee of receiving fair hearings in front of an impartial decision-maker, dismissal is the only adequate remedy."

Authorities originally arrested Lil Durk in October 2024. He is being charged for allegedly ordering the shooting of his rival Quando Rondo, which instead resulted in the death of Rondo’s friend Lul Pab. He has denied the allegations. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026.

Read More: 6ix9ine Exposes DMs With Lil Durk, Calls Him A "Fake Muslim," And Disses DThang

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/5/23 Music Lil Durk Fans Allegedly Threaten A Judge & Prosecutor As Murder-For-Hire Trial Looms 1370
Lil Durk Wants Judge Removed Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Wants Judge Removed From Murder-For-Hire Case Over Alleged Death Threats 1.9K
Lil Durk In Concert - Atlanta, GA Music Lil Durk Affiliate THF Bayzoo Reportedly Murdered As Gruesome Footage Surfaces Online 11.1K
Lil Durk Accused Threatening Judge Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk’s Crew Accused Of Threatening Judge As Prosecutors Push For Anonymous Jury 4.6K
Comments 1