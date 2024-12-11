50 Cent Plans To Make Documentary On CEO Killer Luigi Mangione

50 sees dollar signs.

50 Cent is always looking for an angle. His dislike of Diddy allowed him to be early to the party when it came to the Bad Boy mogul's downfall. Now, it seems, the G-Unit founder has jumped on social media's obsession with the CEO killer. 50 Cent took to Instagram on December 10 to voice his interest in the man who has been identified as Luigi Mangione. The man has been charged with the murder of CEO Brian Thompson. The rapper thinks he may serve as the subject of a compelling documentary.

"I don’t know, I kinda like this killer," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. The rapper included a quotation from Mangione. The alleged killer claims that he was working alone, and took fairly simple steps to carry out his assassination. Mangione's plainspoken approach seemingly intrigued the NY rapper. "I’m sorry this is going this way it is but I’m doing a documentary on him," 50 Cent announced. "He is special! I apologize in advance for anyone who doesn’t understand." 50's announcement arrives on the heels of Mangione's manifesto being released to the public. A manifesto that made his frustration with the U.S. Healthcare system obvious.

50 Cent Finds Luigi Mangione "Interesting"

"Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming," Mangione allegedly wrote. "A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy." 50 has always shown a knack for knowing what intrigues viewers. It's the reason Power was such a massive success of Starz. It's also the reason that Netflix paid for an upcoming, 50 Cent-produced documentary about Diddy. 50 Cent isn't spending all his time talking about Mangione, though.