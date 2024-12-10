Joe Budden Reveals Why He Isn’t Covering Jay-Z Allegations On His Podcast This Week

Joe wants everyone to chill out.

"After several outreaches, the woman again spoke with members of the Buzbee firm, who she felt were pressing her to make allegations," Spiro wrote to Judge Analisa Torres. "When the woman declined to adopt the version of events proposed by members of the Buzbee firm, she was summarily dropped as a client. Though the woman provided her identity to Ms. [Mari] Henderson, she wishes to remain unnamed at this time for fear of retaliation by the Buzbee firm."

As it stands, him and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, are making some serious moves to get this case wiped . In the last 48 hours since the rape allegations news began to circulate, Spiro, is going at Tony Buzbee and this alleged victim. His most recent offensive play has been to accuse the Houston lawyer of coercing this Jane Doe to bringing Diddy into this lawsuit.

Thankfully, social media users were respectful to his wishes and sending positive thoughts. "They did a great job! Prayers up!" one X user writes. "Take your time, Joe.💯" another adds. We too are wishing Joe Budden and his family the best during this time, and we hope that whatever is happening isn't too dire. While it sounds like it's been a wild week for Mr. Budden, the same can be said for Jay-Z.

The coverage of Jay-Z 's rape allegation has been nonstop the subplots keep on rolling in. Every publication you could possibly imagine is reporting on it, but one really. That would be The Joe Budden Podcast. So far, only one new episode has been uploaded in the last three days, with next one hitting on Wednesday. In that latest entry, the crew got nowhere near the story, so what gives? Well, their host and founder himself recently sent out a tweet to address the noise. "No need for think pieces guys, I’m dealing with a personal family matter, pls allow me to do so personally. Super grateful to each member of the crew for holding it down in my absence, thank you.🙏🏾"

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.