Jail Informant Claims Lil Durk's Alleged Hitman Confessed To Murder-For-Hire Plot

These allegations against Lil Durk are related to the arrests of Preston Powell and Anthony Montgomery-Wilson over Stephon Mack's death.

Lil Durk is still behind bars awaiting his murder-for-hire trial, but separate legal matters reportedly threaten to make this situation more difficult. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, he is at the center of new murder-for-hire allegations tied to the 2022 shooting of Stephon Mack in Chicago.

The accusations from prosecutors stem from the arrests of Preston Powell (also known as Marley) and codefendant Anthony Montgomery-Wilson over this shooting. Prosecutors will try Powell first and want to use statements from Montgomery-Wilson that allege that "Individual A," whom prosecutors believe to be Durk, offered a bounty for Mack's death. Mack had faced accusations of aiding in the murder of the Chicago rapper's brother DThang in 2021.

According to the report, police found text messages between Montgomery-Wilson and Powell that referenced collecting payment from "otf" early in February of 2022. Also, digital records reportedly show Montgomery-Wilson at the same Chicago location where "Individual A" recorded a podcast interview, although the timing is unclear at press time.

Less than two weeks later, Montgomery-Wilson allegedly posted a Facebook Story displaying cash and playing an OTF song, which prosecutors believe is a brag about the crime. After his arrest, FBI agents reportedly set up an informant in his cell, to which he allegedly revealed that he and Powell murdered Mack and kept contact with an alleged Risky Road gang member. According to phone records, this alleged gang member was at the Youth Peace Center where perpetrators murdered Mack, and police reportedly confirmed that he communicated with Montgomery-Wilson.

Lil Durk Update
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

As of writing this article, it's still unclear if these developments will affect Lil Durk's current murder-for-hire trial. This relates to the 2022 shooting of Lul Pab, Quando Rondo's cousin. Authorities are accusing Durk of arranging for individuals to attack Rondo in Los Angeles. An altercation in the city that year left Quando injured and took the life of his cousin Pab.

Amid other court updates that could impact the possibility of an anonymous jury, these accusations against Lil Durk complicate matters a lot. We will see what happens next and what other trial updates emerge.

