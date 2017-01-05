chicago police
- CrimeChicago Black Lives Matter Organizer Calls Lootings "Reparation""That makes sure that that person eats. That makes sure that that person has clothes." By Noah John
- SocietyWrong Man Taken Off Life Support After Misidentification By Chicago PDChicago Police are now facing a lawsuit after misidentifying the family member.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentProsecutors Asked Police To Cease Jussie Smollett Investigation: ReportThe prosecution didn't have the authority to ask for such a request.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Abel Osundairo Wins Amateur Boxing Fight With TKOThe footage shows that he's a force in the ring.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentQueen Latifah's On Jussie Smollett's Side Until She Has "Proof" He Staged AttackJussie's got Queen Latifah rooting for him. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Case: "Empire" Execs Doubt Alleged Attack Was Over SalaryNew reports claim Jussie was frustrated over the reception of his debut album.By Aron A.
- MusicVince Staples Hopes Jussie Smollett Doesn't Do Time: "Let My Boy Go Home"Vince Staples isn't convinced that Jussie Smollett should do time.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Staged Attack Because He Was Unhappy With "Empire" SalaryHe paid the two brothers by check to attack him.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Mugshot Released By PolicePolice have released Jussie's mugshot to the public.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Arrested For Allegedly Lying About AttackJussie Smollett has been taken into police custody.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Reportedly Officially A Suspect For Filing A Fake Police ReportHow the tables have turned on Jussie Smollett.By Aron A.
- SocietyTrevor Noah On Jussie Smollett: "Right Now The Story Doesn't Make Sense"The "Daily Show" host offers his two cents about the ever-evolving Jussie Smollet case.By Erika Marie
- MusicJussie Smollett Wanted For Follow-Up Interview With Police Due To "New Evidence"Smollett's reps have yet to comment on the police department's request to speak to him.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Phone Records Rejected By Police After Finally Submitting ThemThe file Jussie submitted was reportedly redacted. By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Confronted By Chicago Police At Trump Tower Residence: ReportPolice responded to a call claiming R. Kelly was holding two women hostage.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Alleged Sex Cult Den Visited By Cops Following "Surviving" Docuseries"Surviving R. Kelly" caused police to peep his Chicago recording studio which is alleged to house sex slaves.By Aron A.
- SocietyChicago Police Officer Trial Begins For Murder Of Black TeenJason Van Dyke is accused of killing Laquan McDonald.By Nicole Fee
- MusicVic Mensa Sticks It It To Chicago Cops With "Anti-Bait Truck"Vic Mensa's charity will give away thousands of free shoes. By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyVic Mensa Involved In Altercation With Chicago Police: VideoThe Chicago Police tried to arrest Vic Mensa while he was marshalling a parade.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyBlack Lives Matter Responds To Backlash From Chicago Kidnapping & Torture VideoBlack Lives Matter denounces the crimes seen in the viral video of the torture of a white man at the hands of four black teens. The movement refuses to claim any responsibility for the incident. By Angus Walker