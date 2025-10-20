Lil Durk Teases Emotional Snippet Recorded From Jail

BY Zachary Horvath 299 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
For his 33rd birthday, Lil Durk also penned a couple of heartfelt messages to his fans, providing them with a hopeful update behind bars.

Lil Durk is "doing better" mentally it seems behind jail bars and that shift has him inspired to record music again. The Chicago rapper teased a new snippet from the MDC in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 19. It was mini birthday gift for to himself but also for his fans eagerly awaiting his return. He turned 33.

He shared it to his X account and it's quite an emotional track from the sounds of it. "Who you depend on? / If you need some, who can you bend on? / Ask your b*tch, is she really puttin’ n****s in the friend zone," he melodically raps.

The beat is chill and soulful, featuring a prominent vocal sample in the background. Overall, it feels in tune with his recent projects like Deep Thoughts and Almost Healed.

In addition to this minute-long teaser, Durk penned a thoughtful and grateful message to his core fans for his sticking with him through this period of absence. "I don’t have all the words, but I’m thankful to still have a voice. Thankful for everyone who stood on love when things got heavy. I’m working on myself, working on peace, and hoping the city feels that too."

This post follows a leaked jail call seemingly between Durk and his friends.

Read More: Top 5 Best Michael Jordan Jumpman Paint Schemes In NASCAR

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

Caught by Kurrco, The Voice shares that he's steadily improving and hopes that his pals stick together. "My father had briefed me on what's going on. I wanted to let y'all know that I'm proud of y'all, for the sake of Allah. I love y'all. I'm doing better, man. We all got second chances and, you know, I just want to let y'all know that we with y'all one hundred percent. When I get out of here, inshallah, I'ma leave back out. I want to go over there and see y'all and be with y'all. Get y'all brothers all together. I love y'all."

Speaking of getting out of jail, we won't really know his future until the start of 2026. Durk, who's facing murder-for-hire charges, won't go on trial until January. His team did file a motion to dismiss his charges or at least force prosecutors to bring even more details, if they have any, to the case. There will be a hearing for their motion on November 18.

Read More: Mobb Deep "Infinite" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire Music Lil Durk Shares A Heartfelt Message From Prison On His 33rd Birthday 4.4K
News Marijuana Man 1297
FINNESSE2TYMES Mixer Music Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous 1481
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.9K
Comments 0