Lil Durk Teases Emotional Snippet Recorded From Jail

Lil Durk is "doing better" mentally it seems behind jail bars and that shift has him inspired to record music again. The Chicago rapper teased a new snippet from the MDC in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 19. It was mini birthday gift for to himself but also for his fans eagerly awaiting his return. He turned 33.

He shared it to his X account and it's quite an emotional track from the sounds of it. "Who you depend on? / If you need some, who can you bend on? / Ask your b*tch, is she really puttin’ n****s in the friend zone," he melodically raps.

The beat is chill and soulful, featuring a prominent vocal sample in the background. Overall, it feels in tune with his recent projects like Deep Thoughts and Almost Healed.

In addition to this minute-long teaser, Durk penned a thoughtful and grateful message to his core fans for his sticking with him through this period of absence. "I don’t have all the words, but I’m thankful to still have a voice. Thankful for everyone who stood on love when things got heavy. I’m working on myself, working on peace, and hoping the city feels that too."

This post follows a leaked jail call seemingly between Durk and his friends.

Read More: Top 5 Best Michael Jordan Jumpman Paint Schemes In NASCAR

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

Caught by Kurrco, The Voice shares that he's steadily improving and hopes that his pals stick together. "My father had briefed me on what's going on. I wanted to let y'all know that I'm proud of y'all, for the sake of Allah. I love y'all. I'm doing better, man. We all got second chances and, you know, I just want to let y'all know that we with y'all one hundred percent. When I get out of here, inshallah, I'ma leave back out. I want to go over there and see y'all and be with y'all. Get y'all brothers all together. I love y'all."