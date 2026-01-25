Lil Durk Demands Removal Of His Music As Murder-For-Hire Trial Evidence

The use of hip-hop lyrics in court has always been a controversial legal matter, and Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial is the latest example of that. According to Complex, his legal team wants the court to remove a dozen lyric snippets, songs, and music videos from the government's proposed evidence against him in this case.

Per a brief reportedly filed in federal court on Friday (January 23), defense attorneys argued that this music-based evidence pool "carries an extraordinary risk of unfair prejudice." They claim that prosecutors' arguments to use this material rest on "direct evidence" that is "inextricably intertwined" with their charges against Lil Durk.

However, the defense team pushed back on this idea, since no evidence confirms when these songs were written or who wrote any specific line. They say this music is "irrelevant" and "misleading" in the case due to its general subject matter found in other rap music whose artists are not on trial.

Erik Nielson, the co-author of 2019's Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics, and Guilt in America, submitted a declaration in support of this brief. It argues that "the proposed evidence is of similar type, content, and substance as a large percentage of music produced by other artists in the same genre as the defendants."

Also, Lil Durk's legal team had another argument to try to counter this musical evidence. They pointed out how prosecutors allegedly changed their list of proposed evidentiary music over time, causing doubt in their true weight. Defense lawyers believe this strategy aims to prejudice the jury due to the content matter's offensive nature.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Lil Durk's trial begins on April 21 of this year. Prosecutors allege that he placed a $1 million hit on Quando Rondo that led to a 2022 Los Angeles shooting that took the life of Lul Pab. Lil Durk has denied the charges against him and awaits the court.