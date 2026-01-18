Lil Yachty Calls For Lil Durk's Freedom Amid Recent Case Developments

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-yachty-summer-smash-2024-5
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 16: Rapper, Lil Yachty, performs during Day 3 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Lil Durk and Lil Yachty have a couple of different collaborations together, and fans hope they won't be the only ones they will ever drop.

Lil Yachty is one of many people looking back at the mid-2010s decade these days, now that we're over halfway into the 2020s and ten years removed from the mythical 2016. On his Instagram Story, as caught by DJ Akademiks on IG, he recently posted a picture in the studio from around this time with none other than Lil Durk. Yachty took advantage of the throwback to call for the Chicago artist's freedom amid his big legal updates as of late.

We know it's around this 2016-ish period because of both MCs, haircuts, with Durk appearing without his dreads and the Atlanta rapper rocking his red braids. There isn't much other context to why Lil Yachty decided to post this now... That is, other than some significant developments in Lil Durk's current murder-for-hire trial.

Most recently, authorities reportedly removed him from solitary confinement after five months. The reasoning behind this solitary confinement is that authorities reportedly caught The Voice with an Apple Watch while behind bars awaiting trial. Regardless of those circumstances, his wider case got some very important reveals as of late.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Drama

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

Namely, we now know when Lil Durk's trial will begin. Following various delay processes that pushed the trial back from this January, it seems like the court settled on an April 21 start date this year. The judge in this case previously noted how the matter's complexity, proposed evidence batches, and its number of codefendants made it impossible for both sides to fairly prepare for the trial in January under the United States justice system.

Some fans are happy about this confirmation, others point to other issues between prosecutors and the defense team, and most of them are just holding their breaths and waiting for the outcome.

As for the other rapper in this picture with Durk, Lil Yachty's 2025 run was quite light. Not that it had to be gargantuan, of course. After all, his slew of steady singles and collaborations have kept fans very satisfied up to this point. We'll see if an album hits us in 2026 or if more unexpected ventures are in the cards.

Read More: A$AP Rocky “Don’t Be Dumb” Credits: Every Producer And Feature

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
India Royale Missing Lil Durk Prison Phone Call Kanye West Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court
Lil Durk Calls DJ Akademiks Prison Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Leaves DJ Akademiks Stunned With Unforeseen Phone Call From Behind Bars
Comments 0