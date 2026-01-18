Lil Yachty Calls For Lil Durk's Freedom Amid Recent Case Developments

Lil Yachty is one of many people looking back at the mid-2010s decade these days, now that we're over halfway into the 2020s and ten years removed from the mythical 2016. On his Instagram Story, as caught by DJ Akademiks on IG, he recently posted a picture in the studio from around this time with none other than Lil Durk. Yachty took advantage of the throwback to call for the Chicago artist's freedom amid his big legal updates as of late.

We know it's around this 2016-ish period because of both MCs, haircuts, with Durk appearing without his dreads and the Atlanta rapper rocking his red braids. There isn't much other context to why Lil Yachty decided to post this now... That is, other than some significant developments in Lil Durk's current murder-for-hire trial.

Most recently, authorities reportedly removed him from solitary confinement after five months. The reasoning behind this solitary confinement is that authorities reportedly caught The Voice with an Apple Watch while behind bars awaiting trial. Regardless of those circumstances, his wider case got some very important reveals as of late.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

Namely, we now know when Lil Durk's trial will begin. Following various delay processes that pushed the trial back from this January, it seems like the court settled on an April 21 start date this year. The judge in this case previously noted how the matter's complexity, proposed evidence batches, and its number of codefendants made it impossible for both sides to fairly prepare for the trial in January under the United States justice system.

Some fans are happy about this confirmation, others point to other issues between prosecutors and the defense team, and most of them are just holding their breaths and waiting for the outcome.