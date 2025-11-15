No Vegetables – Song by Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is one of the most consistent rappers right now when it comes to fiery singles with striking visuals.

I'm geeking with a Stacy, I call her girlfriend like Tracy, That h*e will feel insulted if you take her to a Macy's, All them empty threats from a n***a it's so make-believe, Syrup in my cup, keep Aunt Jemima, this a map' tree

As if Lil Yachty didn't drop enough heat this year, he gave fans a YouTube-exclusive banger to hold them over some more. "No Vegetables" clearly comes a long way since "Broccoli," showing off a more aggressive delivery with similarly catchy flows. The harsh and almost eerie beat, bolstered by ringing tones and hard-hitting drums, makes way for a pretty eccentric vocal delivery from Yachty here and there. While you won't find a lot of variety here lyrically when compared to previous material, there are still some clever bars or striking phrasings throughout. All in all, at this pace, we're sure the Atlanta creative has even more hot tracks to share before 2025 is over.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.