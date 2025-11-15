No Vegetables – Song by Lil Yachty

As if Lil Yachty didn't drop enough heat this year, he gave fans a YouTube-exclusive banger to hold them over some more. "No Vegetables" clearly comes a long way since "Broccoli," showing off a more aggressive delivery with similarly catchy flows. The harsh and almost eerie beat, bolstered by ringing tones and hard-hitting drums, makes way for a pretty eccentric vocal delivery from Yachty here and there. While you won't find a lot of variety here lyrically when compared to previous material, there are still some clever bars or striking phrasings throughout. All in all, at this pace, we're sure the Atlanta creative has even more hot tracks to share before 2025 is over.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Quotable Lyrics from No Vegetables
I'm geeking with a Stacy, I call her girlfriend like Tracy,
That h*e will feel insulted if you take her to a Macy's,
All them empty threats from a n***a it's so make-believe,
Syrup in my cup, keep Aunt Jemima, this a map' tree