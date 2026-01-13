FBG Duck's Mom Doubles Down On Lawsuit Against Lil Durk

FBG Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, is continuing her wrongful death lawsuit against Lil Durk, King Von's estate, and various record labels. In an update on Instagram on Tuesday, she confirmed that a judge recently ruled that she can bring her case to court.

"The Ruling is in and my son gets his day in court," she wrote. "The court ruled we can continue our lawsuit against Lil Durk and the record labels. Our fight continues!! I want to thank My attorney Roosevelt Allen and his team for their exceptional work on this case. Let's Go!!"

In the comments section, fans criticized Weekly for taking legal action over the situation. "This is crazy. Your son and his gang terrorized the streets for years. They glamorized it and laughed at ppl’s death. When it was his turn you ran to the courts smh," one user wrote. Another added: "U know damn well your son would never approve no police ssa shxt like this. Keep it in the streets, u acting like he wasn’t a real gangster…"

FBG Duck's Mother's Wrongful Death Lawsuit

LaSheena Weekly originally filed her lawsuit back in October 2024 in an attempt to get justice for her son, who was shot and killed in August 2020. She accused Lil Durk, King Von, and their associates of allegedly engaging in a conspiracy to murder Duck and placing a $100,000 bounty on his life.

Additionally, she alleged that Alamo Records, Sony Music Entertainment Inc., Universal Music Group Recordings Inc. (Interscope Records), and Empire Distribution Inc. knowingly profited from artists with gang affiliations and promoted “diss tracks” between them. Weekly argued that this fostered an environment that incitementized the violent behavior that led to FBG Duck’s death.