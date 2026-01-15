Lil Durk Freed From Solitary Confinement After Five-Month Stint

Lil Durk's prison stay just took a turn for the better. XXL reports that he's been released from solitary confinement. He was in solitary confinement for roughly five months for allegedly sneaking an Apple Watch behind bars. Earlier this month, his legal team requested his release. They argued that the alleged infraction had not been properly reviewed by the Unit Discipline Committee.

"[Lil Durk] is confined to a very small jail cell, just large enough for a single bed, a toilet, and a sink, for 23 hours a day," they wrote. "He does not have access to commissary. He is permitted one phone call a month, and no in-person social visits."



"Mr. Banks’ defense team has a growing concern that his prolonged solitary confinement may implicate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on 'cruel and unusual punishment,'" they continued.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Jon Durr / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fortunately for Durk, he got his way. News of his release from solitary confinement comes shortly after his trial date was updated. It's now set to begin on April 21, 2026. It was previously scheduled for January of 2026. It was pushed back due to the overwhelming amount of evidence that needs to be reviewed.

"The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act," the California judge who granted the continuance explained.