Music
Prosecutors In Lil Durk Trial Detail Plan To Call Cooperating Witnesses To Testify
Lil Durk is being accused in federal court of ordering, organizing, and financing an attack on Quando Rondo in 2022 that took Lul Pab's life.
Gabriel Bras Nevares
January 04, 2026
