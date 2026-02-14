Judge In Lil Durk Trial Hands Down Ruling On Lyrics & Videos As Evidence

Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Durk and his lawyers argued against the use of songs, lyrics, and music videos as evidence in his murder-for-hire trial.

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial will begin in about two months from now, and recent developments in the case against him are crucial to its deliberation and outcome. A newly unsealed court ruling from federal judge Michael W. Fitzgerald reportedly issues findings on what songs, lyrics, and videos can appear as evidence in this trial, which prosecutors and defense attorneys have fought a lot over.

According to Complex, the judge said the court can only use screenshots of videos. But he might allow one particular video which prosecutors claim was a reward offer for carrying out Durk's alleged bounty against Quando Rondo. The inclusion of this video, as reportedly outlined by Judge Fitzgerald, depends on whether prosecutors can convince the court that the recording "serves as proof of the bounty" that is not overly prejudicial.

Prosecutors had proposed 13 song excerpts. The judge reportedly allowed four of them (some with cut-out portions of the excerpts) and denied five. The four other excerpts will reportedly require further explanation from prosecutors at the next hearing on February 23 in order for him to rule on their potential inclusion.

As for the lyrics that Judge Fitzgerald denied, he did so because even though they described similar actions to what the Chicago rapper has been accused of doing, there was no legitimate evidence that these lyrics specifically referred to a 2022 shooting targeting Rondo in Los Angeles, which is what prosecutors allege. That shooting took the life of Quando's cousin, Lul Pab.

Why Did Lil Durk Go To Jail?
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, Judge Fitzgerald allowed prosecutors to use the following alleged April 2023 DM from Lil Durk to a rival: "I got them hunting you up ads better have 3 ski mask on." Prosecutors reportedly claim this is a brag about Durk's alleged criminal power, and that he sent a screenshot of the threat to an alleged co-conspirator to show off this power.

In addition to this, the judge in Lil Durk's heavy murder-for-hire trial reportedly allowed prosecutors to use social media comments urging Durk to avenge the death of King Von. He also reportedly allowed them to use The Voice's own comments in podcasts about that alleged pressure.

Authorities arrested Lil Durk in October of 2024. He's been in prison ever since while his murder-for-hire trial continues to develop. Federal prosecutors accused him of placing a hit on Quando Rondo to avenge King Von and orchestrating a murder attempt in Los Angeles in 2022 against Rondo that took the life of Lul Pab.

