video evidence

- MusicAstroworld Festival Patrons Were Ridiculed For Telling Production About DeathsTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner have both released statements regarding the incident.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDrake Fires Back At "Love Island" Star's LawsuitThe Canadian superstar’s legal representation criticized the plaintiff behind a lawsuit against the rapper for seemingly undermining his own point.By Isaiah Cane
- RandomAzriel Clary Claims To Have Footage Of R. Kelly "Coercing" Her To Lie About Alleged AbuseAzriel Clary pondered whether these videos of R. Kelly telling her exactly what to say about him would put an end to the hate she's received.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentSurveillance Tape Shows Cuba Gooding Jr. Grabbing Accuser's Thigh & Breast While His GF Sits Next To HimThe system can't help him now.By hnhh
- MusicOld R. Kelly Video Disproves His Lawyer's Defense Concerning AaliyahHe has since recanted his claims, according to reports.By Zaynab
- SportsLakers Reviewed Tape, Will Back Rajon Rondo's Testimony "He Didn't Spit"The Lakers & Rockets will back their player's testimonies if it comes down to a tribunal.By Devin Ch
- MusicBirdman's Leaked Phone Call From Lil Wayne Bus Shooting: "Come Get Your Money"Young Thug also called the tour bus shooter 8 times before the events went down.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCasanova Assault Caught On Video: WatchSurveillance footage shows a chokehold.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicFabolous Threatens "I've Got A Bullet With Your Name On It" In Previously Unseen VideoVideo of a confrontation between Fabolous, Emily B, and her father has surfaced.By Devin Ch
- MusicBow Wow Sets The Record Straight About Sucker Punch IncidentBow Wow comes to his own defense after video surfaces of him getting pummeled.By Devin Ch