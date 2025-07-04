Alternate Juror In Diddy Trial Claims "Freak-Offs" Looked Consensual In Video Evidence

The alternate juror in the Diddy trial also explained how prosecutors and defense lawyers showed very different clips of "freak-off" parties.

The Diddy verdict has left a lot of questions in its wake, whether they're about Sean Combs' next moves or what the courtroom saw during the whole process. One alternate juror recently spoke with CNN about their participation in the trial. Specifically, the alternate juror claimed that the "freak-offs" the jury saw as video evidence seemed consensual.

In a clip caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, the alternate juror made some unclear remarks about what prosecutors and defense attorneys showed and the differences between the "freak-off" clips they chose to highlight. For those unaware, the term refers to Diddy's sex parties with escorts and his partners that allegedly involved criminal activity.

"We were looking at it from one side," the alternate juror explained. "It was definitely riveting and eye-opening. I mean, they were showing both the 'freak-offs' and 'hotel nights,' as they were called. The defense and the prosecution showed different clips, so they were very selective. The prosecution was showing more, you know, just Cassie just sitting around. The defense showed that, yeah. There was sexual activity [that prosecutors showed]. But I mean, it wasn't really... Um... It didn't seem forced. It was actually, like, pretty tame. Yeah. It was just a lot of rubbing oil and stuff on there. It wasn't anything too, you know, graphic."

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

Elsewhere, reactions to the Diddy verdict are coming from every corner of pop culture, the music industry, or the legal space. For example, there are other folks close to the trial, like this alternate juror, who continue to speak out about the trial.

Meanwhile, others instead chose between showing support for the Bad Boy mogul or expressing solidarity with his alleged victims. There is both outrage and celebration on the timeline, and that debate will likely persist for years to come.

If you didn't already know, the Diddy trial's jury's verdict acquitted Combs on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. It also convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Judge Arun Subramanian denied the New York artist and executive's proposed bond package. However, despite previous reports that the sentencing would take place on October 3, it seems like the court has yet to determine this officially. So a hearing will take place next week to set that in stone.

