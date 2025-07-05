The Diddy verdict has already settled in for many folks out there, but now, the world looks to Sean Combs' upcoming sentencing as the next step. Still, those involved in the trial – which convicted him of transportation to engage in prostitution – continue to speak out about what they say and what they believe.

An alternate juror for the case, George (he refused to reveal his last name) recently spoke to TMZ about a lot of different aspects of the case. This is the same alternate juror who went on CNN to talk about Diddy's "freak-off" videos shown in court and how he thinks they seemed consensual.

During this new conversation, George posited that prosecutors' evidence involving baby oil taken from the Bad Boy mogul's properties did not help their case. He believes they attempted to portray Combs as a "hardcore criminal freak," per the outlet. But the alternate juror alleged that this did not contribute to heavier allegations against him.

In addition, George recalled the defense mocking prosecutors' references to baby oil. For example, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo allegedly joked to jurors that federal authorities made the streets safer by seizing 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Combs' Miami and Los Angeles homes.

Is Diddy Out Of Jail?

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Take these interpretations and claims with a grain of salt, as it is not so simple to reduce court arguments down to specific pieces of evidence. It's more about the whole picture, but each person has their view of the case presented against the New York artist and executive.

As for Diddy's current status, he remains behind bars ahead of a hearing next week on Tuesday, July 8 to speak about his potential sentencing. Judge Arun Subramanian reportedly set a tentative sentencing date for October 3, but prosecutors and the defense might speed this up.