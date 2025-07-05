Alternate Juror In Diddy Trial Claims Prosecutors Weakened Case By Seizing Baby Oil

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 126 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Alternate Juror Diddy Trial Prosecutors Baby Oil Hip Hop News
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This is the same alternate juror who spoke to CNN about how he didn't think the Diddy "freak-off" videos suggested coercion in court.

The Diddy verdict has already settled in for many folks out there, but now, the world looks to Sean Combs' upcoming sentencing as the next step. Still, those involved in the trial – which convicted him of transportation to engage in prostitution – continue to speak out about what they say and what they believe.

An alternate juror for the case, George (he refused to reveal his last name) recently spoke to TMZ about a lot of different aspects of the case. This is the same alternate juror who went on CNN to talk about Diddy's "freak-off" videos shown in court and how he thinks they seemed consensual.

During this new conversation, George posited that prosecutors' evidence involving baby oil taken from the Bad Boy mogul's properties did not help their case. He believes they attempted to portray Combs as a "hardcore criminal freak," per the outlet. But the alternate juror alleged that this did not contribute to heavier allegations against him.

In addition, George recalled the defense mocking prosecutors' references to baby oil. For example, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo allegedly joked to jurors that federal authorities made the streets safer by seizing 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Combs' Miami and Los Angeles homes.

Read More: Diddy "Freak-Off" Escort Clayton Howard Continues To Launch Allegations Against Cassie

Is Diddy Out Of Jail?
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Take these interpretations and claims with a grain of salt, as it is not so simple to reduce court arguments down to specific pieces of evidence. It's more about the whole picture, but each person has their view of the case presented against the New York artist and executive.

As for Diddy's current status, he remains behind bars ahead of a hearing next week on Tuesday, July 8 to speak about his potential sentencing. Judge Arun Subramanian reportedly set a tentative sentencing date for October 3, but prosecutors and the defense might speed this up.

Prosecutors want about five to six years of prison time, whereas the defense seeks about one to two. Also, there's the possibility of credit for the time Puff already served behind bars. Diddy's civil cases are still big obstacles, but this federal criminal case still has a lot of baggage to discuss.

Read More: Did Diddy Beat The Case? Everything To Know About His Conviction & Sentencing

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Trial Juror Celebrity Verdict Hip Hop News Music Diddy Trial Juror Claims Celebrity Status Didn't Influence Verdict 394
Alternate Juror Diddy Trial Freak Offs Consensual Video Hip Hop News Music Alternate Juror In Diddy Trial Claims "Freak-Offs" Looked Consensual In Video Evidence 746
Diddy Sentencing Tentative Date Mixed Verdict Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Sentencing Gets Tentative Date After Divisive Mixed Verdict 1243
News Authentic 481