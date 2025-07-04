Judge Mathis delivers his verdict in the court of public opinion on the Sean “Diddy” Combs verdict. The mogul was found guilty on 2 out of the 5 counts. On Thursday (July 3), the popular judge would take to social media to share his thoughts on the trending verdict.

Addressing his follower, Judge Mathis shared his thoughts. He said, “I really am concerned about the assaults against the women, particularly disrespecting Black women as such.”

After sharing his person opinion on the verdict, Mathis obliged the jury’s decision. He suggested the public respect the decision. He continued:

Judge Mathis Diddy Verdict

“We must go with what he has been convicted. Respect to the jury. He should be convicted after hearing and closing arguments of only the two counts of interstate transportation of prostitutes. We'll see in the future, listen to us this next week on the Mathis Verdict, as we'll talk about the entire case and the sentencing. The sentencing guideline for a first-time offender is 21 months to 27 months for each count.”

Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence between 51 and 63 months. They argue that Diddy's pattern of misconduct warrants a significant prison term.

His defense team, though, is urging the court to consider a lighter sentence between 21 and 27 months. They point to his status as a first-time offender and highlight his acquittals on the most serious allegations as reasons for leniency.

The outcome has ignited fierce debate across social media, with some celebrating Combs’ partial acquittal and others condemning the conduct revealed during the trial. As the October sentencing date approaches, the case continues to stir public opinion, with many watching closely to see whether the judge will align with prosecutors’ call for a stiffer sentence or grant the defense’s request for mercy.