Music
Lil Durk Lyrics Barred From Murder-For-Hire Trial Going Forward
Lil Durk scores a win in his tense murder-for-hire trial after it was previously reported that his lyrics were going to be off limits.
By
Zachary Horvath
3 hrs ago
