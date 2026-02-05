Alleged Lil Durk Snitch OTF Jam Taunts Haters From Prison

Back in 2024, Lil Durk was arrested on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Authorities accuse him of hiring multiple people to murder Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's 2020 death. In 2022, gunmen opened fire on Quando and his cousin Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson while they were sitting in their car at a Los Angeles gas station. Quando walked away unscathed, but Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. He was 23 years old.

Just a few days after Durk's arrest, it was reported that OTF Jam allegedly wore a wire to feed authorities information. A photo of him chowing down on McDonald's in an interrogation room even surfaced online. Of course, this led to some serious clowning.

It looks like he stands by his alleged decisions, however. Earlier this week, he took to his Instagram Story with a message to his haters.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

"I don't care who's what or what you think of me I hope you taking care of yourself and not thinking durk gone pay yo billz or help take care of y'all ugly a** kids," he wrote, as seen in a screenshot shared by No Jumper. "You goofies act like y'all on a otf pay roll to make comments."

News of Jam's bold message comes just a few weeks after Durk appeared in court. His trial was pushed back from January 20 to May 4. His legal team had suggested the delay, citing a need for more time to review evidence in preparation for the trial.