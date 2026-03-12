Drake fans are still waiting on ICEMAN, and recently, they got a taste of what's to come in a newly surfaced song snippet. In the snippet, the Toronto rapper name-drops both ScHoolboy Q and Serena Williams, two people he's had issues with in the past.

"... Serena, but I’m cool with Venus / I be hanging around those n****s like I’m Dua Lipa / I might hit up f*cking ScHoolboy and do a remix / Cause you put your n****s on, but they making peanuts / We don’t ever peace it up, the sh*t we got between us," he raps, as heard in a clip shared by CY Chels on Twitter/X.

This latest preview comes right after the OVO boss dropped a cryptic hint on his Instagram Story. "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself," it reads. Drake has been teasing ICEMAN for many months now, and it looks like it might be worth the wait.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

At the time of writing, an official ICEMAN release date is still nowhere in sight. It's expected to drop sometime this year, but earlier this month, rumors that the project had been delayed began to swirl. This is thanks to the account INSIDER HUB, which insisted this was the case. "Drake delayed 1000% confident in our source," a post by the account read. "You guys were supposed to get something a couple days ago. That has since been delayed."

There may be a good reason for this, too. During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks theorized that Drake has gone through multiple versions of the album. "I think there's three versions of the cookup, in my opinion, and the third version of the cookup came after he came off tour," he explained.