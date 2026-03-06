DJ Akademiks' Latest Update On Drake's "ICEMAN" Is The Most Intriguing Yet

BY Zachary Horvath
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
DJ Akademiks has been feeding Drake fans plenty of inside information on "ICEMAN," but this may be the coolest update yet.

DJ Akademiks has acted as the middleman between Drake and the fans during this ICEMAN rollout. He's been teasing the project and its release just as much if not more than the artist has to be quite honest. Sadly, the project is not available yet and folks are growing more impatient with each passing day.

But while the independent hip-hop reporter doesn't have that to share this week, he does have perhaps the most interesting theory about its creation.

In a livestream clip captured by Kurrco, Ak believes that Drizzy has gone through a handful of iterations of ICEMAN. To be more exact, there's a trio. "I think there's three versions of the cookup, in my opinion, and the third version of the cookup came after he came off tour," he says.

Akademiks goes on to claim that The Boy told him, "'When I was doing this episode sh*t (ICEMAN streams) I really had to get all these things done in between me doing these shows... It was pretty tough. Now I'm home and I'm locked in. I'm working. Now it's work.'"

He thinks this is third one is going to result in the official version of ICEMAN. With that in mind, it sounds like there's a chance that previous singles like "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" were merely tracks to keep fans fed.

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

That's just our interpretation of Ak's theory, so we could be off. But this is something to think on as we wait for the LP. Towards the end of the clip, he hopes that the album is really under 20 songs, ideally 15. While he loves the double album that was Scorpion, he would like to see Drake have more confidence and come through with a more concise tracklist.

Hopefully, we get that information and a release date sooner than later. Late last month, there were allegedly trustworthy sources/insiders claiming ICEMAN was arriving this week, specifically March 6.

Unfortunately, that didn't come true as Drizzy himself decided to delay things, allegedly. That's what X account INSIDER HUB reported yesterday evening. "Drake delayed 1000% confident in our source. You guys were supposed to get something a couple days ago. That has since been delayed."

The page confirmed to a fan asking if it was release-date related that it wasn't. "Has nothing to do with any release date/album not being ready or anything. Sure that hasn’t changed but the first piece of it was 1000% delayed/changed." We don't what were supposed to get our hands on this week, but apparently, Drake has a timeline in mind and he's still allegedly on pace to dropping it on schedule.

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

