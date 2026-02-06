Drake Angry With DJ Akademiks For Leaking His Snippet On J. Cole's Big Night

Even on the biggest day of J. Cole's career, Drake has still managed to steal some of the spotlight. Just moments before The Fall-Off hit streaming platforms, DJ Akademiks unveiled a snippet for The Boy's ICEMAN album slated for release sometime this year.
Given the timing, fans have been calling out the Toronto native, accusing him of trying to stomp Cole's moment. Some have argued that this was a calculated maneuver, claiming that Drake has an issue with his "First Person Shooter" collaborator.
However, despite what people are theorizing, Akademiks did not receive a request from his favorite rapper to tease it. He confirmed this to be true during his stream last night while on a call with another content creator.
In the clip caught by Victor Baez on X, Akademiks begins playing the untitled track but only a few seconds. The other person on the stream wanted to hear more, but amid some laughter, Ak revealed that he got a message from either Drake himself or someone in his camp that he was angry for doing this.
"Drake is tight at me... Drake isn't that happy about it," he says. "[He] definitely didn't send it to me."
Did Drake Diss J. Cole On New Snippet?
However, he wanted to play it on a big night of hip-hop and stir up some conversation which he's an expert at doing. "I think people might want to know what The Boy got going on, f*cking played it. He was not happy."
Now, whether or not Drizzy is mad at his biggest supporter for doing so on the night of The Fall-Off's release is a different question. There's some belief that he's not too happy with Cole after how the Kendrick Lamar battle played out and that the bars on this teaser were meant for him.
On the track, Drake says, "You know what, don’t call me no greatest / Them guys you sayin’ all great makes that an understatement / F*ck them haters, double agents / Even my label gave them 15 years of my soul."