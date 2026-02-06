Joe Budden Reflects On "Difficult" But "Important" Split From Rory & Mal

Joe Budden wished Rory and Mal all the best during his recent interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

It's been a long time since Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay left The Joe Budden Podcast to form their New Rory & Mal program, which represented a fallout among the former friends. Years later, during Budden's latest interview with Shannon Sharpe for the athlete's Club Shay Shay podcast, he offered perhaps his most sobering and peaceful assessment of the breakdown yet.

"It was really tough in the moment when it was happening," Joe remarked in a clip of the interview shared to the Club Shay Shay Instagram. "You got friendships you're managing, you're managing business, people's view of the business... It was difficult. And then they left. Salute to those brothers, wish them nothing but the best as well."

From there, he spoke on his faith in God and in a higher power helping him through rationalizing and accepting this moment, making him see the split as an "important" opportunity to "get to the next place that I was going. And they needed to go and do what they needed to do."

Joe Budden further assessed Rory and Mal's feelings by saying that he didn't know they were unhappy until it was too late, positing that they didn't have the tools necessary back then to work through their differences. Although he said they haven't had conversations specifically to squash their issues over the split, he said that everyone's at peace right now. In fact, Budden said he's spoken to Rory a few times to show love, express pride, and dismiss any hard feelings.

Did Joe Budden Squash Beef With Rory & Mal?

Also, he spoke on his ongoing growth and maturity, looking back at his "menace" days that he had to work through via therapy. Joe reflected on the mistakes he made with other interpersonal, industry, or public relationships, but he expressed gratitude for being able to live, travel, and overcome some of these hurdles on a more peaceful and conciliatory path.

Joe Budden, Rory, and Mal have moved on from this, although time hasn't fully healed all these wounds. They have all spoken about appreciating their time together and leaving them to their individual endeavors, but they're not looking to fully bury the hatchet.

