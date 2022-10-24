While Joe Budden parted ways with Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay back in 2021, the separation was certainly not a pleasant one. Since then, the former of the podcasting duo has had no shame using his show to essentially call his former friend out as a thief.

One of the latest episodes of New Rory & Mal finds Clay taking credit for the success of his former employer’s own platform, The Joe Budden Podcast. To further add fuel to the fire, he later posted a clip that showcases his quotes against The JBP host.

Joe Budden attends as Hennessy presents a private celebration for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square hosted by Mary J. Blige and music by D Nice at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square)

“I’m willing to go on your platform, your new show that still has my blood, sweat, and tears in it. And I know that’s what pains him,” Mal said. “Every time he pays for p*ssy that’s some of my money. Every vacation he takes a chick on, that’s some of my money he’s using. And that pains him.”

“The most money he ever made in his life, he made sitting next to me,” he continued in the snippet. “I know that pains him, but we had a beautiful thing. It worked. Every time he goes to the strip club, he throws singles; those is my faces on them singles. It hurts [him].”

Mal’s comments were made in an episode titled “Accountability In Culture Pt. II” which was a response to Budden’s episode, “Accountability In Culture.” Now, the latest episode of The JBP shows the accused thief firing back at his former employees.

“Their plans wanted to be fueled on hate for Joe. My plans were only fueled on work ethic.” Budden asserted. “That’s what I was betting on moving forward. At the end of the relationship, the product was bad. And the product is bad because people feel however they feel, and they’re bringing those feelings to work… So I have to make an executive decision at some point and stop coddling people.”

This beef between the talk show hosts has been ongoing ever since their split last year, and will likely continue for some time still.

Check back with HotNewHipHop for further updates on their disagreements and watch the full episode of Joe Budden’s podcast below.

[Via]