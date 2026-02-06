Joe Budden Addresses Melyssa Ford Ozempic Speculation

Podcast personality Joe Budden is clearing the air after comments about co-host Melyssa Ford and alleged Ozempic use sparked chatter online. During a recent interview on Club Shay Shay, Budden explained that his critique was never about Ford potentially using Ozempic. But rather what he felt was a lack of openness about it.

"I was getting on Melyssa for hiding it, not doing it," Budden said candidly. "I just felt like if you’re doing this and this is all the rave out in the street and everybody is doing it, then come in there and tell us about it."

His remarks come amid growing public discourse around celebrities and media figures using Ozempic and similar medications, often tied to rapid weight loss transformations. The topic has become especially prevalent across entertainment and social media spaces, with fans frequently speculating about who is, or isn’t, using it.

Budden went on to describe moments that made him suspicious something was going on behind the scenes.

“If I’m watching you go in another room, throwing up, cramps, and whatever you’re doing, it’s like, ‘Okay, something’s going on over there,’” he said.

Joe Budden Speaks On Secrecy

Still, he emphasized that secrecy itself isn’t something he condemns. It’s just not how he personally operates.

"I get people want to keep a secret. I’m not mad at that. Not me. If I’m on it, you’re going to hear about it from me," he added.

Ford has not publicly confirmed using Ozempic, and it remains speculative. The clip has been making its own rounds on socials and users have been weighing in.

"It’s nobody’s business," one person wrote. "She didn’t need to share it. Second Shannon is also disgusting for airing this. Like you could’ve cut this scene out. No morals, no integrity. Just disgusting on both ends, him and Joe."

"That’s actually a lie they absolutely did clown her for using it and that’s why she was skeptical to bring it up, for exactly what happened smh Joe is a professional gaslighter," another person said.