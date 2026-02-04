Corey Holcomb Unleashes On Joe Budden For Comments On Alleged Punching Footage

BY Caroline Fisher
Corey Holcomb Unleashes On Joe Budden
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Corey Holcomb performs onstage during BET Experience presented by Walmart - Chris Spencer Presents: Michael Blackson All Star Roasts! at The Miracle Theater on June 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
Last month, footage of Corey Holcomb allegedly punching female comedian Cristina Payne in the face surfaced online. The alleged incident is said to have taken place outside of the Hollywood Improv in December 2024.

While it's unclear exactly what led up to the alleged punch, onlookers can be seen intervening shortly after. Holcomb tried to get a restraining order against Payne two months later, alleging that she physically attacked him first. He also alleged that she made statements to him like, "Your mama's a b***h" and "Your d**k ain't s**t." His request was denied.

Reactions to the footage continue to roll in, and during a recent episode of his 5150 show, Holcomb fired back. He went after The Joe Budden Podcast in particular, claiming that the internet personality has no room to talk.

Corey Holcomb Anton Daniels Interview

"Fruit booty buttons is a serial woman beater," he alleged. "Fruit booty buttons, I know you ain't talkin' crazy about me, homie. [...] Everybody do their homework on fruit booty buttons and all of the women that have accused him of actually beating them up. Since you want some heat, since you couldn't leave me alone."

"You and your crew talk about that, since you need subject matter," he continued. "A lot of men who mess with men and women fight women. Is that a lie? It is my opinion that a lot of men who sleep with men and women fight women." At the time of writing, Budden has not publicly responded to Holcomb's rant.

This is far from the first time Holcomb has gotten heated on his podcast in recent months. A few weeks ago, he also went off on Anton Daniels for accusing him of "sucking the d*ck of Black people." The situation escalated quickly when Holcomb sat down right in front of Daniels and told him to watch what he says. It even almost got physical, but fortunately, the two of them backed off before it went too far.

