Corey Holcomb Unleashes On Joe Budden For Comments On Alleged Punching Footage

Last month, footage of Corey Holcomb in the face surfaced online. The alleged incident is said to have taken place outside of the Hollywood Improv in December 2024.

While it's unclear exactly what led up to the alleged punch, onlookers can be seen intervening shortly after. Holcomb tried to get a restraining order against Payne two months later, alleging that she physically attacked him first. He also alleged that she made statements to him like, "Your mama's a b***h" and "Your d**k ain't s**t." His request was denied.

Reactions to the footage continue to roll in, and during a recent episode of his 5150 show, Holcomb fired back. He went after The Joe Budden Podcast in particular, claiming that the internet personality has no room to talk.

"Fruit booty buttons is a serial woman beater," he alleged. "Fruit booty buttons, I know you ain't talkin' crazy about me, homie. [...] Everybody do their homework on fruit booty buttons and all of the women that have accused him of actually beating them up. Since you want some heat, since you couldn't leave me alone."

"You and your crew talk about that, since you need subject matter," he continued. "A lot of men who mess with men and women fight women. Is that a lie? It is my opinion that a lot of men who sleep with men and women fight women." At the time of writing, Budden has not publicly responded to Holcomb's rant.