Corey Holcomb nearly came to blows with Anton Daniels during a recent episode of his 5150 Podcast. At one point during their discussion, the two began passionately arguing, and Daniels remarked about Holcomb "d*ck sucking."

"You dance around it, and that's why I lose respect for you," Holcomb said. "When you start dancing and kissing caucasians males' asses. Don't do that in front of me because I'm not an ass kisser of nobody."

From there, Daniels fired back by accusing Holcomb of "sucking the d*ck of Black people." "You doing the easy sh*t," he argued. Holcomb then got up and sat in Daniels' face to shut down the claim.

"You doing this for the internet," Daniels fired back. "If you wanna say, 'Anton, don't disrespect me like that,' I'll respect you. But, don't boss up on me because you said a lot of sh*t to me today that I don't f*ck with either. I let that sh*t ride because you don't know me. So, I'm gonna extend the same respect to you. You called me out on my name." Tempers quickly flared back up when Holcomb denied being disrespectful, and Daniels stormed out of his chair.

Anton Daniels On Corey Holcomb's "5150 Podcast"

Daniels eventually returned to his chair and said they could get back to the conversation they were having earlier. "You not that tough," he concluded, as Holcomb reiterated that he's not gay.