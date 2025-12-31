In a new episode of his show, Corey Holcomb addresses some remarks he made about Claudia Jordan recently, which didn't sit right with the multi-hyphenate. He criticized her for choosing to wear a bold purple dress to a Jeezy concert earlier this month, claiming that it was inappropriate. According to him, she reached out after hearing his comments. Apparently, she made it clear that she didn't appreciate them in the slightest.

Holcomb insists he didn't mean any harm and that he was simply sharing his opinion on the viral photo. He did, however, double down on his original take. "I want to tell the sister Claudia, stop getting sensitive," he said, as captured by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "There was no lies told up here."

"That is not a woman exuding class," he continued. "I am sorry if somebody told you it was." At the time of writing, Jordan has not publicly responded to Holcomb's latest remarks. He's not the only person she's been at odds with in recent months, however.

Why Does Claudia Jordan Have Beef With Dame Dash?

She also went off on Dame Dash back in September, alleging that he was inappropriate on the set of Dear Frank.

“Why keep trying to bring me into your mess?" she asked at the time. "You’ve been sued by everybody, and you lost every single lawsuit, and you owe the government all this money, yet you keep trying to bring me into your bullsh*t.”

"On the set of Dear Frank, you were wildly inappropriate," she continued. "You did sh*t on that set that should have shut it down. Okay, very inappropriate the way you were carrying out with the women on set, and what you did to me during the one scene was f*cked up.”