ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Damon Dash attends the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
On "The Breakfast Club," Dame Dash Alleged that he once asked Claudia Jordan to watch an adult film to prepare for a sex scene.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Dame Dash discussed Claudia Jordan, recalling the time they spent together on the set of Dear Frank. He alleged that once, he asked her to watch an adult film to prepare for a sex scene. “She was saying that she found that to be sexual harassment or something like that, or she just felt like it was inappropriate,” he explained. “And I was like, yo, I didn’t want to talk sex with you. That’s why I gave it to you and said, ‘Go over there.'”

It didn't take long for Jordan to respond to Dash's remarks. Yesterday, she took to her Instagram Story to go on a fiery rant, accusing him of misconduct.

“Why keep trying to bring me into your mess?" she asked, as captured by WorldStarHipHop. "You’ve been sued by everybody, and you lost every single lawsuit, and you owe the government all this money, yet you keep trying to bring me into your bullsh*t.”

Claudia Jordan & Dame Dash Beef

"On the set of Dear Frank, you were wildly inappropriate," she alleged. "You did sh*t on that set that should have shut it down. Okay, very inappropriate the way you were carrying out with the women on set, and what you did to me during the one scene was f*cked up.”

“You was a f*cking pervert on set,” she also alleged. “You were disgusting. The things you did with that porn tape and what you tried to do to get me ready for a scene with you… You thought you was hot. You’re not. You’re a fat f*cking mess.”

Jordan even had some things to say about Dash's relationship. She accused him of being dishonest about his wife's ethnicity, arguing that it's a reflection of his character.

"You talk so much sh*t about people being culture vultures, stealing from the culture ... All while you parade a woman around that is a white woman," she said. "Not that there's anything wrong with dating a white woman or a Puerto Rican woman. But you go out of your way to pretend that she's not what she is. And I think that's super wack, but that just shows your character."

