During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Dame Dash discussed Claudia Jordan, recalling the time they spent together on the set of Dear Frank. He alleged that once, he asked her to watch an adult film to prepare for a sex scene. “She was saying that she found that to be sexual harassment or something like that, or she just felt like it was inappropriate,” he explained. “And I was like, yo, I didn’t want to talk sex with you. That’s why I gave it to you and said, ‘Go over there.'”

It didn't take long for Jordan to respond to Dash's remarks. Yesterday, she took to her Instagram Story to go on a fiery rant, accusing him of misconduct.

“Why keep trying to bring me into your mess?" she asked, as captured by WorldStarHipHop. "You’ve been sued by everybody, and you lost every single lawsuit, and you owe the government all this money, yet you keep trying to bring me into your bullsh*t.”

Claudia Jordan & Dame Dash Beef

"On the set of Dear Frank, you were wildly inappropriate," she alleged. "You did sh*t on that set that should have shut it down. Okay, very inappropriate the way you were carrying out with the women on set, and what you did to me during the one scene was f*cked up.”

“You was a f*cking pervert on set,” she also alleged. “You were disgusting. The things you did with that porn tape and what you tried to do to get me ready for a scene with you… You thought you was hot. You’re not. You’re a fat f*cking mess.”

Jordan even had some things to say about Dash's relationship. She accused him of being dishonest about his wife's ethnicity, arguing that it's a reflection of his character.