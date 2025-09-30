Dame Dash has been involved in no shortage of legal battles throughout his career. Now, he's prepared to start one more. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Dash issued a letter earlier this week threatening to sue attorney Christopher Brown, Claudia Jordan, and more. He alleges that they conspired to take him down, accusing them of fraud and defamation. He accuses them of interfering with the film The List, formerly known as Dear Frank.

Dash also alleges that all of this has added to his financial turmoil. This latest threat comes just a couple of weeks after Jordan put him on blast on social media for mentioning her during his appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“Why keep trying to bring me into your mess?" she questioned at the time. "You’ve been sued by everybody, and you lost every single lawsuit, and you owe the government all this money. Yet you keep trying to bring me into your bullsh*t.”

Dame Dash The Breakfast Club

Damon Dash attends Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios at DDS33 on April 3, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Damon Dash Studios)

"On the set of Dear Frank, you were wildly inappropriate," she also alleged. "You did sh*t on that set that should have shut it down. Okay, very inappropriate the way you were carrying out with the women on set, and what you did to me during the one scene was f*cked up.”

“You was a f*cking pervert on set,” Jordan then alleged. “You were disgusting. The things you did with that porn tape and what you tried to do to get me ready for a scene with you… You thought you was hot. You’re not. You’re a fat f*cking mess.”