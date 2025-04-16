Corey Holcomb Questions Joe Budden's Sexuality & Demands A Debate

BY Cole Blake 870 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Corey Holcomb attends the Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveiling of "The Players Club" on May 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Corey Holcomb said on his show that he views homosexuality as a "perverted" act and sees no issue with outing people.

Corey Holcomb went off on Joe Budden during a recent episode of his 5150 Show, questioning the podcast host's sexuality while hinting at going to "war" with him. He explained that he wanted to ask him if he's ever "been penetrated or penetrated man in any way."

The topic began with Holcomb responding to Budden's alleged suggestion that speaking on another person's sexuality is "snitching." He further ranted: "We're getting to the point in society-- we can't keep hiding this. I would love to debate him and his crew because they said... being gay is not a crime, what Puffy did was a crime."

Holcomb then took the conversation outside of the United States, suggesting that there are plenty of countries where homosexuality is illegal. "This is America, where they want the chaos," he remarked. "They want the hotel towels to be ruined."

Addressing Joe Budden directly, he concluded: "I would say to Joe Budden, 'I don't look at it as snitching. I look at it as a perverted act. I speak on it because I make jokes of perverted things. That's what I do. So, I can speak on perversion. I don't look at perversion as something you can't say nothing about.'"

Read More: Corey Holcomb Alleges Will Smith Is Closeted And Claims The Industry Doesn't Want Him To Know

Joe Budden & Corey Holcomb Beef

When The Art of Dialogue shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), fans overwhelmingly took Joe Budden's side in the replies. "Of course he wants to debate Joe…any attention…" one user wrote. Another added: "His obsession with wanting to know if other men are gay or have done gay things is weird. He keep tryna use that as a machismo play when n actuality it's very weird nd invasive."

Joe Budden's sexuality has been questioned on the internet many times over the years. In 2022, he addressed the idea while speaking with Math Hoffa, saying: “You don’t know if I am or if I ain’t but if I was – but let’s go with ‘I am,’ what would be different about this room right now? What would be different about this situation?”

Read More: Corey Holcomb Warns Mariah Carey While Accusing Music Industry Of Murdering Stars

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
6th Annual Memorial Day Weekend Comedy Festival TV Corey Holcomb Continues To Perpetuate Shannon Sharpe Gay Rumors, Says Sharpe Brings "Fruit Booties" To "Club Shay Shay" 34.8K
Corey Holcomb Mariah Carey Music Industry Murdering Stars Music News Pop Culture Corey Holcomb Warns Mariah Carey While Accusing Music Industry Of Murdering Stars 1.7K
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Pop Culture Corey Holcomb Says Tupac Never Wanted To Be With Jada Pinkett-Smith 597.9K
Corey Holcomb Will Smith Closeted Industry Hip Hop News Gossip Corey Holcomb Alleges Will Smith Is Closeted And Claims The Industry Doesn't Want Him To Know 13.7K