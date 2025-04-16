Corey Holcomb Questions Joe Budden's Sexuality & Demands A Debate

Corey Holcomb went off on Joe Budden during a recent episode of his 5150 Show, questioning the podcast host's sexuality while hinting at going to "war" with him. He explained that he wanted to ask him if he's ever "been penetrated or penetrated man in any way."

The topic began with Holcomb responding to Budden's alleged suggestion that speaking on another person's sexuality is "snitching." He further ranted: "We're getting to the point in society-- we can't keep hiding this. I would love to debate him and his crew because they said... being gay is not a crime, what Puffy did was a crime."

Holcomb then took the conversation outside of the United States, suggesting that there are plenty of countries where homosexuality is illegal. "This is America, where they want the chaos," he remarked. "They want the hotel towels to be ruined."

Addressing Joe Budden directly, he concluded: "I would say to Joe Budden, 'I don't look at it as snitching. I look at it as a perverted act. I speak on it because I make jokes of perverted things. That's what I do. So, I can speak on perversion. I don't look at perversion as something you can't say nothing about.'"

Joe Budden & Corey Holcomb Beef

Corey Holcomb reveals he’s willing to debate Joe Budden and says he wants to ask Joe Budden if he’s ever been penetrated or has penetrated another man. (🎥 5150 Show/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/rhSmZz8YNn — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 16, 2025

When The Art of Dialogue shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), fans overwhelmingly took Joe Budden's side in the replies. "Of course he wants to debate Joe…any attention…" one user wrote. Another added: "His obsession with wanting to know if other men are gay or have done gay things is weird. He keep tryna use that as a machismo play when n actuality it's very weird nd invasive."

Joe Budden's sexuality has been questioned on the internet many times over the years. In 2022, he addressed the idea while speaking with Math Hoffa, saying: “You don’t know if I am or if I ain’t but if I was – but let’s go with ‘I am,’ what would be different about this room right now? What would be different about this situation?”