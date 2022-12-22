Comments made on The Joe Budden Podcast thrust the podcaster into a viral moment. For years, there have been rumors that Joe Budden was bisexual, and with each allegation, he trolls the masses. The former rapper is happily in love with his girlfriend, yet still, his sexuality is regularly called into question. This was recently reignited after Budden spoke about Lil Fizz’s controversy over an alleged nude leak.

“Aye, Lil Fizz, you’re lucky I ain’t see this news sooner,” he said on his podcast. “I would have started with this one, buddy. But this why I’ma fight y’all, ’cause y’all have eyes and know some of this is funny. If this n*gga got his ass tooted up in the air on OnlyFans, somebody need to know about that.”

Joe Budden on Lil Fizz… pic.twitter.com/Tjmhefi8jW — King Roman News 👑 (@KingRomanNews) December 20, 2022

Additionally, he added, “Do I like skinny people? Lil Fizz too small for me. I’d break that lil’ boy. I’d have fizz coming out of Fizz, man. Get this n*gga outta here.”

It was all delivered with a roar of laughter, but the internet quickly shared the clip. Soon, Budden found himself a trending topic, and he returned to make a few things clear.

“I am not gay or bisexual,” he further stated. “I want to apologize—I’m flattered!… Y’all think y’all was flirting with me. I took it as disrespect.” Budden then relived a few conversations he’s had since making his statements on Fizz.

“I’m not playin’ with you. Y’all n*ggas is aggressive. Y’all tall. It’s over now, yo, it’s over. Enough! No more jokey-jokes. Big ass gay dudes. Big as hell in my DMs.”

As he’s been fighting off people sliding in his DMs, Budden has also gone to verbal war with Vivica Fox and Claudia Jordan. After saying he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion, Fox and Jordan called him out. He returned the favor and didn’t hold back.

However, he also apologized to Megan for joking about her mental health.