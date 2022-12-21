Just after apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion, Joe Budden had a lot to say about the hosts of Cocktails With Queens.

Joe’s commentary on Megan Thee Stallion this week ruffled plenty of feathers. The podcast host explained how he didn’t like the Houston Hottie due to her alleged treatment of some of his friends.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)

The commentary sparked a reaction from Cocktails With Queens co-hosts Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan, one that Joe couldn’t ignore.

“If you don’t button it up and sit your bitch ass down!” Fox warned Budden. Meanwhile, Claudia Jordan brought up domestic abuse allegations and Budden’s treatment of Rory and Mal.

“If you want to talk about somebody doing something bad to someone your friends with, maybe you’re not the one to say that,” Jordan added.

Though Joe offered an apology to Megan Thee Stallion, he had plenty to say to Fox and Jordan on the latest episode of his podcast. The Mood Muzik rapper fired back at both women while dragging their careers.

“Claudia Jordan, shut the fuck up. You got to shut the fuck up. It could get bad,” he said before redirecting his energy toward Vivica A. Fox.

“Once regarded as the Black woman that all of America wanted to be with — just so we’re clear on that. Long fall from grace. You bitches don’t know how to usefully use your pussy broth is the problem. So now, be very careful with how you continue to speak about me because I got right here Vivica Fox movies,” he said. Joe listed Vivica A. Fox’s recent roles in movies like Aquarium Dead, Arkansas, and Hooking Up.

“Vivica Fox, shut the fuck up before I book you for a movie. You don’t cost but $5 to get it done,” Joe continued. “I will book that entire Fox old hoes show for $75.99. You bitches better leave me alone.”

Check the full clip below.