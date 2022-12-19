Joe Budden admitted he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion while discussing Tory Lanez’s ongoing trial on The Joe Budden Podcast. Lanez is facing three felony assault charges for allegedly shooting Megan in 2020.

For the episode, Budden brought on his former colleague DJ Akademiks.

“I got some theories,” Budden said firstly on the show, before adding, “But what I can say is I’m finished with these n****s and I don’t like that girl. I can’t.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)

He further continued: “Personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have longstanding relationships with here in this industry. So I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friends, and people I fuck with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

Budden’s comments come following forensic scientist Marc Scott Taylor’s testimony on Friday. They claimed that Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on the magazine of the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion. Tests as to whether his DNA was anywhere else on the gun additionally came back inconclusive.

The trial began in Los Angeles back on December 12. Megan Thee Stallion has already testified to the court that Lanez shot her and tried to buy her silence. He is facing charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and also carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted. He has already pleaded not guilty.

The trial will continue on Monday.

Check out Joe Budden’s recent comments on Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez below.

Joe Budden is not a fan of Megan Thee Stallion: "I don’t like that girl"https://t.co/52WCdDJySr pic.twitter.com/rVi0Ae1xvd — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 18, 2022

