Forensic scientist Marc Scott Taylor testified on Friday that Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on the magazine of the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion. Additionally, tests done on whether his DNA was anywhere else on the gun came back inconclusive.

Fellow expert Randy Zepeda testified similarly, earlier in the day, but clarified that tests don’t always find DNA nor is it always left behind.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live at Alexandra Palace on November 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

The testimony corroborates the Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation into the shooting.

The claims come after DJ Akademiks previously reported as such, earlier this year. At the time, Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon and Page Six Senior Reporter Eileen Reslen labeled the information “fake news”.

Earlier in the day on Friday, firearms examiner Srinivasan Rathinam also took the stand. During his testimony, he reported that the shooting was likely intentional.

“If you just tap the trigger, it won’t fire, you need to pull the trigger all the way down. I’m not sure whether I can call this an accident,” Rathinam explained to the court.

He added that nearly 9 pounds of force are needed to shoot the weapon used in this incident.

With the court adjourned for the weekend, the trial will resume on Monday. It remains unclear whether Tory Lanez will take the stand.

The trial began in Los Angeles on December 12. Megan Thee Stallion has already testified that Lanez shot her and tried to buy her silence. The shooting took place after an argument back on July 12, 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to three felony assault charges. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison.

[Via]