They say all publicity is good publicity, right? Hopefully this is true for Lil Fizz, who is now trending online for an unexpected reason.

The former B2K member is all over the internet after the world was witness to a nude video of him leaking. The footage is explicitly making its rounds all over social media.

Lil’ Fizz of B2K performs onstage during The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The X-rated video allegedly comes from his OnlyFans account. After being accessed by the wrong people, it’s now undeniably one of the hottest topics on Twitter.

“Do NOT check why Lil Fizz is trending smh,” one user subsequently wrote after investigating the salacious trend for themselves.

Do NOT check why Lil Fizz is trending smh pic.twitter.com/Vl8liOlsQ7 — Flank Lucas (@TheGoodSin) December 13, 2022

“Lil Fizz took ‘Bump, Bump, Bump’ to heart I see,” another user tweeted along with some emojis crying with laughter. This reference comes from the title of B2K’s 2002 hit with Diddy.

“Baby, turn around and let me see that sexy body go / Bump, bump, bump,” the group sings on the hook.

Lil Fizz took Bump, Bump, Bump to heart I see. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hBC6JFjt4M — CAN I GET TO YAMZ🎤🎶 (@KyngCassius) December 12, 2022

In 2022 I done seen (against my will) Lil Fizz wee wee and bootyhole… pic.twitter.com/vyHUbifomj — Refurbished Hoochie (@TheeHusky) December 13, 2022

“In 2022 I done seen (against my will) Lil Fizz wee wee and bootyhole…” another Twitter user chimed in.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time the youngest member of the R&B group has been the victim of an intimate leak. A nude video of his genitalia allegedly made its way online in February.

In other news this year, the former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star has continued his long-time beef with fellow singer Omarion.

The former bandmates have a long history of sending shots at each other. In September, Fizz sat down for an interview with Drink Champs. This is when he began chiming in on why he thinks the “Post to Be” singer left the group back in the day.

The 37-year-old alleges that the reason for the MMG singer going solo was because he hooked up with a girl he liked.

Additionally, this wasn’t the first time the two singers were involved with the same woman during their time working together. In the early 2000s, Fizz began dating Apryl Jones, who’s the mother of Omarion’s child.

As a result, the off-and-on beef was consequently ignited. It’s evidently still going on to this day.

Although this isn’t Fizz’s first scandal, he certainly has some questions to answer. Nonetheless, check out some more reactions to the leak on social media below.

no way i just saw lil fizz butthole pic.twitter.com/nOTdxl5ll8 — icarlo seeing ateez pt2 💜 (@carlosshamburg1) December 13, 2022

Everybody after checking to see why lil fizz is trending pic.twitter.com/RCEh8pbclo — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) December 12, 2022

No way I logged on to y’all talkin bout Lil Fizz’s bootyhole pic.twitter.com/EBZgAqE25H — ughhhh tamales (@MsNic0315) December 13, 2022

I know I’m following the correct folks cuz lil fizz never made it to my TL pic.twitter.com/Ei4T2A5UpP — The Black Supreme Kai (@BlackSupremeKai) December 13, 2022

