B2K alum Lil Fizz found his name going viral earlier this week after a leak allegedly showed the rapper exposing his backside in multiple pictures. Now, he’s denying that it’s him in the shared photos, calling the accusations “unbelievable.”

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday night, the “Bump, Bump, Bump” artist broke his silence, revealing that it’s not him featured in the photos.

“This sh*t crazy, the levels these chicks will go to, to try to destroy and ruin you,” he wrote. “Wow unbelievable! Y’all have a happy holiday, that is NOT ME!”

Lil Fizz also added a shrugging emoji in the post’s caption.

Moniece Slaughter, his child’s mother and Love & Hip-Hop co-star, tweeted earlier this week and appeared to respond to the accusations that Lil Fizz is the man behind the viral pics.

So look. I was at home. Minding my business. Working. I still am. I woke up & as my Hood Niggas Hottie & now I’m bout to go sleep as a holey Niggas baby mama. I feel like I’m stuck in the project version of Cinderella. Man…life comes at you fast. Stay dangerous ladies! — Moniece Slaughter (@KalisWorld) December 13, 2022

“So look. I was at home. Minding my business. Working. I still am. I woke up & as my Hood N****s Hottie & now I’m bout to go sleep as a holey N****s baby mama,” the reality star penned on Twitter, continuing, “I feel like I’m stuck in the project version of Cinderella. Man…life comes at you fast. Stay dangerous ladies!”

In a second tweet, she added, “And now that I think about it.. I can never show my face in the hood again. Not only have I probably lost of my hottie privileges, I’m pretty sure I just lost all my street cred too…damn it’s windy out here..stay cold ladies!”

And now that I think about it.. I can never show my face in the hood again. Not only have I probably lost of my hottie privileges, I’m pretty sure I just lost all my street cred too…damn it’s windy out here..stay cold ladies! — Moniece Slaughter (@KalisWorld) December 13, 2022

Lil Fizz has been vocal about his recent beef with fellow B2K star Omarion in recent months. Airing out his thoughts on Drink Champs along with J-Boog and Raz-B, the 37-year-old revealed that the “Ice Box” singer went solo after Fizz had sex with his crush.

“I’m like, ‘Bro that’s not your girl. What’s up? You cool?” he shared on the podcast.

The pair fell out again years later after Fizz began publicly dating Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion’s two children. Things got even messier when the former couple appeared together on Love & Hip Hop, further straining his relationship with Slaughter at the time.

What are your thoughts on Fizz denying the viral photos? Sound off in the comments.