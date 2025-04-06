Corey Holcomb Warns Mariah Carey While Accusing Music Industry Of Murdering Stars

Corey Holcomb also accused Will Smith of being closeted during this conversation with Cam Newton a couple of months ago.

In case you doubted Mariah Carey and her status as one of R&B's most beloved and successful stars, she has the same conspiracy theories and industry gossip attached to her as many others in the game. Coery Holcomb recently spoke on a variation of them on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" YouTube program back in October of last year. It's unclear exactly why folks are bringing this back up now, but nevertheless, fans raised their eyebrows when the comedian accused the music industry of eliminating its best artists. With this, he gave a warning to Carey, whom he feels is another legend the industry will do anything to maintain their exploitation of.

"I feel the people who are really in charge of the music industry killed our best artists," Corey Holcomb alleged. "Michael Jackson was murdered, Prince was murdered, Whitney Houston was murdered. This is what I believe. I'm putting it out there. When you're in that music game, you're not going to leave with nothing that makes you rich. You're going to leave dead. Do the research. I'm talking about our greatest artists. That's what they call it, [a conspiracy theory], to make you feel better about it.

Is Mariah Carey Dating Anderson .Paak?

"But I'm saying... I can't believe Mariah Carey is still alive," Holcomb continued. "Sister, I pray for you all the time. Your catalog game is popping. I can't believe they ain't came and got the sister. I'm worried about her. Mariah Carey got a real catalog. At one time, she was one of the best vocalists in the world. I don't think they're going to let her leave with that." Corey Holcomb also levied wild allegations about supposedly closeted homosexuality against Will Smith during this interview.

But Mariah Carey is probably not bothered by this, as she has bigger gossip fish to fry these days. Anderson .Paak dating rumors came up a lot during recent months, so a lot of fans flooded social media convos with that speculation. Corey Holcomb's speculative conspiracy is obviously a common force in music media discourse, but rarely do we see folks predict a conspiracy theory without a prompt.

