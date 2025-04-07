Mariah Carey Invades Her Son Roc Twitch Stream & Immediately Asked To Leave As It Goes Viral

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 258 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Mariah Carey
Nov 18, 2002; New York, NY, USA; Mariah Carey at "The Right Track" recording studios. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Mariah Carey has a set of twins teenagers, Moroccan and Monroe, with Nick Cannon. The couple divorced in 2014.

Mariah Carey made an unexpected cameo on Twitch—and her teenage son didn’t quite know how to handle it. While streaming a video game session with friends, 13-year-old Moroccan “Roc” Cannon suddenly found himself interrupted by his superstar mother and twin sister Monroe “Roe.” As Carey walked into the room, Roc could be heard apologizing to his viewers. “Sorry, chat. My mom’s here,” he said, muting his mic as he turned to speak to her off-screen.

His gaming companions, unfazed by the interruption, excitedly greeted the pop legend. One typed, “Hey, Mrs. Carey,” while another wrote, “I love you, Mariah.” Roe appeared on camera holding a dog and a cat, and moments later, Carey leaned into the frame, another pet in her arms, smiling as she stood behind her son. The playful chaos continued as Roc grew increasingly flustered. “OK, y’all need to get out now. Just, everybody get out,” he said, clearly overwhelmed by the surprise visit and the attention from his online audience. Still, he tried to manage the moment with grace. “Mom, they can see you. They’re saying, ‘Hi Mariah, I love you.’ Oh my God,” he added, his voice equal parts exasperated and amused.

More: Mariah Carey Pays Respects To Muni Long & Tori Kelly Amid Viral iHeartRadio Tribute Backlash

Mariah Carey Twitch

Carey responded warmly, waving at the viewers. “Hi, you guys! I love you too,” she said, before Roc resumed his mission to reclaim his space. “Can y’all please get out? Love you. Get out of my room!” he begged, half-laughing, half-serious. As his stream momentarily cut to black, Roc’s friends asked if they could greet the pop icon themselves. When the video returned, Roc explained, “My bad, chat. I’m back. I wasn’t being rude to my mom—I’m just annoyed at Roe.” In the end, Roc’s Twitch moment offered a rare, unscripted look into life inside a very public family. Even in the middle of a live stream, Mariah Carey remains a scene-stealer—whether she’s on stage or simply trying to say hello.

Mariah shares Roc and Roe with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The former couple divorced in 2014 after eight years of marriage, though they remain co-parents. In a recent interview with People, Carey reflected on the joys of raising twins. “They’re good, kind-hearted kids,” she said. “Watching them grow is actually really beautiful.”

More: Mariah Carey And Anderson .Paak Fuel Dating Rumors At iHeartRadio Music Awards
[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images Pop Culture Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Son Checks Fans: "My Life Is None Of Your Business" 38.0K
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Music Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey Celebrate Their Twins' Birthdays With Laser Tag Party 39.3K
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk Music Mariah Carey And Anderson .Paak Fuel Dating Rumors At iHeartRadio Music Awards 1.6K
2023 Billboard Music Awards Music Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Son Moroccan Makes Rap Debut At Kansas City Tour Stop 1384