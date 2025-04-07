Mariah Carey Invades Her Son Roc Twitch Stream & Immediately Asked To Leave As It Goes Viral

Mariah Carey made an unexpected cameo on Twitch—and her teenage son didn’t quite know how to handle it. While streaming a video game session with friends, 13-year-old Moroccan “Roc” Cannon suddenly found himself interrupted by his superstar mother and twin sister Monroe “Roe.” As Carey walked into the room, Roc could be heard apologizing to his viewers. “Sorry, chat. My mom’s here,” he said, muting his mic as he turned to speak to her off-screen.

His gaming companions, unfazed by the interruption, excitedly greeted the pop legend. One typed, “Hey, Mrs. Carey,” while another wrote, “I love you, Mariah.” Roe appeared on camera holding a dog and a cat, and moments later, Carey leaned into the frame, another pet in her arms, smiling as she stood behind her son. The playful chaos continued as Roc grew increasingly flustered. “OK, y’all need to get out now. Just, everybody get out,” he said, clearly overwhelmed by the surprise visit and the attention from his online audience. Still, he tried to manage the moment with grace. “Mom, they can see you. They’re saying, ‘Hi Mariah, I love you.’ Oh my God,” he added, his voice equal parts exasperated and amused.

Mariah Carey Twitch

Carey responded warmly, waving at the viewers. “Hi, you guys! I love you too,” she said, before Roc resumed his mission to reclaim his space. “Can y’all please get out? Love you. Get out of my room!” he begged, half-laughing, half-serious. As his stream momentarily cut to black, Roc’s friends asked if they could greet the pop icon themselves. When the video returned, Roc explained, “My bad, chat. I’m back. I wasn’t being rude to my mom—I’m just annoyed at Roe.” In the end, Roc’s Twitch moment offered a rare, unscripted look into life inside a very public family. Even in the middle of a live stream, Mariah Carey remains a scene-stealer—whether she’s on stage or simply trying to say hello.