Mariah Carey Pays Respects To Muni Long & Tori Kelly Amid Viral iHeartRadio Tribute Backlash

Mariah Carey's iHeartRadio attendance has sparked rumors about her possible romance with recording artist Anderson. Paak.

Mariah Carey received the Icon Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. To honor her legendary career, Muni Long and Tori Kelly performed a tribute featuring two of her most beloved hits. Long opened with “We Belong Together,” delivering an impassioned rendition of the chart-topping ballad. Kelly followed with “Always Be My Baby,” showcasing the vocal agility that has defined Carey’s influence on a generation of singers. During Long’s performance, cameras caught Carey casting a sideways glance that quickly ignited speculation. The moment spread across social media, with fans dissecting her expression and debating whether it signaled disapproval. Within hours, the clip became a viral meme, fueling a wave of commentary about the tribute’s execution.

Long addressed the reaction head-on, clarifying that Carey had personally invited her to participate in the tribute. She acknowledged the immense challenge of interpreting Carey’s work, a task few vocalists attempt on such a stage. Despite the online discourse, she revealed that Carey praised her performance, calling it a “great job.” Long also explained why footage of their backstage exchange never surfaced—Carey, known for her perfectionism, preferred a different lighting setup.

Did Mariah Carey Shade Muni Long & Tori Kelly

Carey later silenced speculation with an Instagram post celebrating Long and Kelly. She shared a photo of the three together, expressing her appreciation for their performances. In the caption, she described feeling deeply moved by their tribute, reinforcing that any perceived negativity was misplaced. When Carey took the stage to accept her award, she delivered a speech that blended humor and heartfelt gratitude. She paid tribute to her late mother, Patricia, crediting her for instilling a love of music. Ever aware of the moment, she playfully acknowledged her well-documented preference for specific lighting, drawing laughter from the audience. She ended by thanking her devoted fans, the “Lambily,” whose unwavering support has fueled her record-breaking career.

Though social media fixated on Carey’s reaction, the night ultimately celebrated her enduring influence. Long and Kelly’s tribute, though scrutinized in the court of public opinion, underscored the vocal and emotional depth required to interpret Carey’s catalog. Their performances highlighted the lasting impact of her music, while Carey’s gracious response reminded everyone why she remains one of pop music’s most revered figures.

