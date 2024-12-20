Corey Holcomb Faces Accusations Of Punching A Female Comedian Over Months-Long Feud

Not a good look for Corey.

Corey Holcomb has been accused of punching a female comedian named Cristina Payne outside of the Hollywood Improv club earlier this month. Moreover, according to law enforcement sources that reportedly spoke to TMZ, witnesses allegedly saw him approach Payne while he screamed at her and her friends. Apparently, the red flag spotter threatened to punch her in the face, and when a man got in between them, Holcomb allegedly went over him and punched her in the face. Sources also claim that Holcomb and witnesses tackled the man in between him and Payne, that Holcomb ran away, and that police on the scene filed a battery report.

Furthermore, according to reports, paramedics evaluated Cristina Payne and the other man after Corey Holcomb's alleged attack, although they did not go to the hospital. According to TMZ's alleged sources, this stems from a months-long feud, as Holcomb allegedly told folks that he would "super sock" Payne. "Somebody come get this b***h before I f**k her up," he allegedly expressed. The occasional homophobe is allegedly using his podcast to dismiss these accusations, per alleged sources close to Payne, but they claim that plenty of witnesses could testify against him if an arrest and charge occurs.

Corey Holcomb At The Players Club

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Corey Holcomb attends the Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveiling of "The Players Club" on May 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

At press time, no arrests have emerged and the case is still open. Corey Holcomb has had his fair share of issues with other comics, such as a viral shouting match with Donnell Rawlings over Holcomb dissing him and Dave Chappelle. "I catch you up in all these rooms in f***ing Brooklyn and you ain't ever f***ed with [unintelligible]... You wanna talk about it?" Rawlings yelled at Holcomb. "You saying I'm mild, you saying I ain't come through the streets or the gutters is straight bulls**t."

Meanwhile, we're sure that this won't stop Corey Holcomb from getting his jokes off about Shannon Sharpe, Dave Chappelle, Cristina Payne, or anyone else. But hopefully both sides here can clear this situation up, as there's a hatchet to bury here in an already combative and divisive year for the comic community. Sometimes words can't solve every problem, but violence only creates them.