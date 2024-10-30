Corey Holcomb Reveals Sharelle Rosado’s “Red Flag” After Chad Johnson Breakup

According to Corey Holcomb, there were signs that Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado's relationship wouldn't end well.

Over the weekend, Sharelle Rosado confirmed her split from her partner of several years, Chad Johnson. She did so through a post on X, in which she referred to him as single. “Chad and I are no longer together please stop tagging us. He is a free man ladies,” Rosado wrote. Johnson had an unexpected response to her revelation, which quickly made it clear that he wasn't over the relationship.

For one, he responded to Rosado's Tweet with a sad gif, and then shared a photo of a stick figure with its arms out featuring the message “I love you this much.” Johnson even took to his Instagram Story to post her initials alongside a lock emoji, indicating that they're not quite over in his eyes. All of this has earned mixed reactions from social media users, who still have a lot of questions about what could have led to the breakup.

Corey Holcomb Discusses Sharelle Rosado & Chad Johnson's Breakup

During a recent episode of his show, for example, Corey Holcomb shared his take on the situation. According to him, there were several red flags that Johnson should have been able to spot. He says the first one was Rosado's eagerness to appear on his nighttime sports show with Shannon Sharpe, Nightcap. "If you see somebody with a podcast and they woman or wife is on the podcast, that's a red flag. That is a sign for help," he claimed. "See, if you handle your relationship proper, when your woman wants to come to your job, especially a podcast..."

Holcomb continued, comparing her podcast appearances to a man bringing his partner with him to a nightclub. What do you think of Sharelle Rosado announcing her breakup from Chad Johnson? Are you surprised or not? What about Corey Holcomb's take on all of this? Do you agree that there were red flags a long time ago? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.