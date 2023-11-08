Chad Johnson And Terrell Owens Once Had A 12-Hour, 17-Woman Orgy

Former NFL stars Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens recently revealed that they once jointly participated in a 12-hour orgy that involved 17 women. The story emerged as part of a livestreamed conversation between Johnson and Owens. While the two men represent two very different eras of the NFL, they did play together on the 2010 Bengals roster.

As part of their raunchy conversation, Johnson recalled "taking one for the team" by entertaining a "big girl". However, Johnson followed this statement up with the concession that "big girls deserve love too", a sentiment that Owens appeared to agree with. It's unclear when and where this took place. As mentioned, the pair did spend a season together. However, their friendship was not only limited to that single season in 2010.

Chad Johnson Used To Be Stripper

However, it's unsurprising that Johnson would be involved in such an event. Back in September, Johnson claimed that in 1997, while attending Santa Monica College, he worked as a stripper to help pay his bills. “I used to strip at The Right Track. I used to be a dancer. I could tell you cause we family. 1997, I was in LA. My mom was out there but I really couldn’t live with my mama, so I had a place in Santa Monica. Sometimes I was short on my light bill. Them candles, light em. I used to strip. I used to be a dancer. If anybody in the chat is from LA that’s a little bit older, I used to strip at The Right Track. I bullshit you not.”

He continued, detailing what sort of money he was making. “Back then, you danced for the big women. The big women tip you good. You know having $2,500, $3,000 back in 1997 as a little kid, you know how much money that is? Boy, I was making a killing. But sometimes I had to miss work because I had football practice, you know how it is." Johnson transferred to Oregon State after the 1999 season and spent one season with the Beavers. He was a second-round draft pick in 2001 and spent the next decade or so in the NFL. Johnson retired in 2017 after stints in Canada and Mexico.

