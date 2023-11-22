Chad Johnson Reveals Massive Price Tag Of Fiancee's Engagement Ring

Chad Johnson revealed that he spent $225k on his fiancee's engagement ring during the latest episode of his show with Shannon Sharpe. As Sharpe peaked his mic in disbelief, Johnson remained cool and collected. "Sh-t. When it comes to her, I don't play. I'm opening my purse, man," Johnson revealed. Furthermore, Johnson revealed his big plans for the wedding itself. "We got a destination wedding. I'm gonna have an open bar for you. I'm gonna have an open bar for you," Johnson continued. This prompted a fairly lewd response from Sharpe, who implied he wanted Johnson to provide some easy women for Unc to enjoy as well.

After a little laugh break, Johnson got back to outlining his wedding. "Stay with me now. We in the Bahamas. We having a wedding on the beach. You can wear your shoes or you don't gotta wear your shoes. But you need a plus one." After Sharpe expressed doubt about being able to get a plus one, Johnson was full steam ahead. "That's okay because lemme tell you about the reception. You had 55 years to pick one so I'm gonna help you. Imma gonna help you straighten that category," Johnson added.

Johnson is a very committed partner, and it's something he's shown time and time again on the show. A few weeks ago, the pair debated supporting a partner doing OnlyFans, following the news about former NBA player Joe Smith and his wife. While Sharpe was hesitant, Johnson was full-throated in his support of the concept. He acknowledged that OnlyFans can be a way to find financial stability in a world where a lot of people increasingly find a lack of it.

It's unsurprising that Johnson would support the notion. Johnson recently released that in 1997, while attending Santa Monica College, he worked as a stripper to help pay his bills. “I used to strip at The Right Track, I used to be a dancer. I could tell you cause we family. 1997, I was in LA. My mom was out there but I really couldn’t live with my mama, so I had a place in Santa Monica. Sometimes I was short on my light bill. Them candles, light em. I used to strip. I used to be a dancer. If anybody in the chat is from LA that’s a little bit older, I used to strip at The Right Track. I bullsh-t you not," Johnson told a livestream back in September.

