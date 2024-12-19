Sharelle Rosado Savagely Claps Back At Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson's Flirting After Split

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals
Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson looks on prior to the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
He shot his shot and air-balled...

Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado recently underwent a pretty nasty breakup online, mostly because of how the latter aired out her issues online. He still wants to make things work, but it seems like she's already outside and is not looking for any sort of reconciliation. Moreover, Ochocinco quote-tweeted the following under a recent Twitter post from Rosado: "Where you going?" "Not to you," she coldly and savagely replied, to which he responded with a GIF of Joaquin Phoenix's character in Gladiator giving a thumbs-up. Johnson's got to hold that L, especially as we learn more alleged details about the split.

For example, The Neighborhood Talk recently claimed that, according to some allegedly close sources to the couple that the publication reportedly spoke to, Chad Johnson allegedly cheating on Sharelle Rosado was what prompted their breakup. However, this is just a speculative accusation that folks should take with a grain of salt, as the duo themselves haven't offered a lot of details on the situation. Maybe that will change in the near future, but if so, it will probably be a while before Ochocinco and Rosado and settle into a more amicable space.

Sharelle Rosado Shuts Down Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson's Flirting

"I'm just saying, I'm blocked," Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson remarked about the Sharelle Rosado split on Nightcap. "I don't know what to do. [...] If you live it publicly, you break up publicly? It's okay. I can deal with that, though. The stove is hot, boy. I won't touch it. No, [she didn't say not to call her anymore]. Why don't you do me a favor? Why don't you be the moderator? *laughs* You laughing. That s**t ain't funny, man. That s**t hurt, boy. All I do is tweet normal. I tweet football, that's it. That's with me. You ain't have to be so public, and you might be watching."

Meanwhile, a lot of people are reacting to this situation and spreading it all over the Internet, bringing up red flags and coming to conclusions. It won't make Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Sharelle Rosado's split any easier, but at least they can chime in on the situation... Whether the other person shuts them down or not.

